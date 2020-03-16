Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, Contemporary Arts Museum Houston, and the Menil are Closed

In an ongoing cascade of museum closures around the state (which we’ve been reporting on and updating here since March 11), the major Houston museums have announced closures, including the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, the Menil Collection, and The Contemporary Arts Museum Houston. A press release from the Houston Museum District Association today, March 16, announced the closures.

Of the 22 museums and area organizations in Houston, including the Houston Zoo (closed March 13), most will close beginning March 16, while others will close within the next day or two, like the Houston Center For Contemporary Craft (March 18), or have decisions pending (Health Museum).

The full list is as follows:

For changes and updates to this list, please visit the Houston Museum District Association’s website here.