Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, Contemporary Arts Museum Houston, and the Menil are Closed

In an ongoing cascade of museum closures around the state (which we’ve been reporting on and updating here since March 11), the major Houston museums have announced closures, including the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, the Menil Collection, and The Contemporary Arts Museum Houston. A press release from the Houston Museum District Association today, March 16, announced the closures.
Of the 22 museums and area organizations in Houston, including the Houston Zoo (closed March 13), most will close beginning March 16, while others will close within the next day or two, like the Houston Center For Contemporary Craft (March 18), or have decisions pending (Health Museum).
The full list is as follows:
- Art League Houston: Galleries will be temporarily closed until further notice and spring semester art classes are being transitioned online.
- Asia Society Texas Center: Suspending all public programs and exhibition viewing.
- Blaffer Art Museum: Temporarily closed until Saturday, March 28. Will re-evaluate the situation the 28.
- Buffalo Soldier National Museum: Temporarily closed, starting Tuesday, March 17.
- Children’s Museum of Houston: Temporarily closed as of Sunday, March 15.
- Contemporary Arts Museum Houston: Temporarily closed as of Monday, March 16. Museum programs shifting to online platforms, including the website and social media.
- Czech Center Museum Houston: Temporarily closed, starting Tuesday, March 17.
- DiverseWorks: Temporarily closed until further notice.
- Holocaust Museum Houston: Temporarily closed as of Monday, March 16.
- Houston Center for Contemporary Craft: Temporarily closed, starting Wednesday, March 18.
- Houston Museum of African American Culture: Temporarily Closed Through March.
- Houston Museum of Natural Science:Will temporarily close, starting Tuesday, March 17 through Friday, March 27.
- Houston Zoo: Temporarily closed, as of Friday, March 13.
- Lawndale: Temporarily closed, as of Monday, March 16.
- Menil Collection: Temporarily closed, as of Monday, March 16.
- Moody Center for the Arts:Temporarily closed, as of Friday, March 13.
- Museum of Fine Arts, Houston: Temporarily closed, as of Monday, March 16.
- Project Row Houses: Temporarily closed, as of Monday, March 16.
- The Health Museum: Plans pending.
- The Jung Center Houston: Galleries are closed. Classes will be moving online, including free anxiety-relief classes.
- The Rothko Chapel: Closed due to Renovations.
For changes and updates to this list, please visit the Houston Museum District Association’s website here.