2019 Southern Graphics Council International Conference Comes to North Texas

Southern Graphics Council (SGC) International, an organization dedicated to the art of printmaking, has announced that its 2019 conference will be held in North Texas. Headquartered at the Fairmont hotel in Dallas, the conference will run March 6-9, 2019, and includes supporting institutions all over DFW-Denton, including Brookhaven College in Farmer’s Branch, Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, the University of Dallas in Irving, the University of North Texas in Denton, and the University of Texas at Arlington.

This isn’t the first time SGC’s annual conference has come to Texas: in 2001, Austin hosted a gathering themed around the US-Mexico border, and in 1994, 1989, and 1985, conferences were held at Texas Christian University, the University of Texas at Austin, and Rice University, respectively.

Founded in 1972 at the Southeastern College Art Conference, the SGC has grown into a vast network of printmakers and print enthusiasts who connect and share tips, tricks, techniques, and opportunities. The yearly conference features lectures, panel discussions, print exchanges, printmaking demos, and more. To see the schedule for this year’s conference, which was held in Las Vegas, go here.