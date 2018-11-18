Student Printmakers: Apply to Southern Graphics Council International

Southern Graphics Council (SGC) International has recently announced that the organization is now accepting applications for its annual student fellowships. The two fellowships, $500 for an undergraduate student and $1000 for a graduate student, are awarded at the organization’s annual conference, which this year will be held in North Texas.

In its effort to promote the art of printmaking, SGC’s yearly conference features artists, workshops, talks, lectures, and a printmaking showcase, giving visitors an opportunity to share tips, tricks, and tools of the printmaking trade. The event is held in different cities around the U.S., and was last in Texas in 2001, when a conference hosted by The University of Texas at Austin revolved around the theme of the U.S.-Mexico border.

SGC student fellows, in attention to having the opportunity to attend the conference, will be promoted at the event and on the organization’s website. After using their award money to complete their fellowships projects, winners also can have a chance to present their work at a future SGC conference — depending “upon the resources available to the conference planners in any particular year.”

The deadline for submissions for the 2019 student fellowship is December 15, 2018. The fellowship will be awarded at the 2019 conference, which spans various Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, and Denton venues from March 6-9, 2019.

To submit for the student fellowship, send SGC:

1) Applicant Info in a multi-page PDF file:

—Name and email address

—8 images (1 per page). Label each image with your name, title, media, size and date

—Proposal (maximum 1000 words) outlining the project that the fellowship will be used for. This should include an abstract, methodology, timeline and budget.

—Name the PDF with the following format: SGCI_lastname_firstname.PDF

—Please limit the PDF to 2 MBs.

2) Support Letter

—A one-page letter of support from a faculty member

—Name the PDF with the following format: SGCI_studentlastname_studentfirstname_nomination.PDF

—Please limit the PDF to 2 MBs

Currently, SGC is also looking for artist mentors to serve at the 2019 conference, who will give advice on portfolio reviews, graduate school selection, teaching, career moves, and more. Applications for these positions are due December 14, 2018.