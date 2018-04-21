Riley Robinson Named Interim Director of Artpace

Today Artpace , the venerable artist residency program in San Antonio established by Linda Pace in 1995, announced the appointment of Riley Robinson to the position of Interim Executive Director, effective this Monday. The last day of Veronique Le Melle, who was named director of Artpace in September 2015, was yesterday, Friday April 20th. Robinson, the longtime studio director charged with helping artists realize their projects, has been on staff at Artpace since its inception.

Artpace Board Chairperson Patricia Ruiz-Healy spoke with Glasstire today, and stressed that the full board supports this move and Robinson, and that Artpace will “focus on its mission, which is the artist residency.” As Artpace heads into its 25th anniversary in 2020, Artpace’s leadership will continue its push to secure an endowment. The goal to make Artpace financially independent from the Linda Pace Foundation, as dictated in Pace’s controversial will, is still in place.

Ruiz-Healy also states:“Riley’s unrivaled track record in the local and international arts ecology are the perfect fit to take Artpace to the next level.”

The board is not planning, as of this writing, to launch a new search for a director. Says Ruiz-Healy: “We’re going to play it by ear. We don’t want to start a search tomorrow. We want to see how this [Robinson’s leadership] develops.” She stressed again the board’s full confidence in Robinson.

Since 2011, Artpace has had as director and/or interim director Matthew Drutt, Regine Basha, Amada Cruz, Sue Graze, and Veronique Le Melle.