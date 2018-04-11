UT Fine Arts Library Will Stay (Kind Of)

The Fine Arts Library (FAL) at the University of Texas at Austin (UT) will put a stop to transferring its collection off site, reports Hyperallergic. Glasstire has followed the dismantling of the library, as well as the protests by students, curators, and faculty (here, here, here, and here). It seems that the protests have done some good. According to Hyperallergic:

The new plan for the FAL will preserve the books on the fifth floor of the Doty Fine Arts Building and aim to reduce retrieval times for materials requested from off-site library facilities. A renovation for the fifth floor has been approved that will improve wifi and workspaces, while also implementing more efficient shelving for more analog materials. Moreover, a standing advisory council for the library comprised of faculty, students and fine arts staff will be formed.

The fifth floor is better than nothing and accessing off site books in less than two weeks is just plain respectful to students.