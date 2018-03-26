Briscoe Center Acquires Archive of Black Panther Photographer

The Dolph Briscoe Center for American History at the University of Texas at Austin has added to its collection the photographic archive of Stephen Shames. “I hope students and scholars can use these archives to enter worlds they cannot see in person, but can experience through historic photography,” Shames stated. “I learned a great deal from the people I photographed. I hope others can expand their knowledge and understanding of our world through my work.”

Known for over his 50-year career of capturing political and social activism, Shames has published numerous award-winning photo essays and ten books. Through his friendship with Bobby Seale, the co-founder of the Black Panther Party, Shames was the Party’s photographer from 1967 to 1973. During this time, he documented public and private activities, including marches. meetings, and community programs.

Selections from the Stephen Shames Photographic Archive is currently on view at the Briscoe Center.