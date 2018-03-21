Advertise   Donate
UPDATE: The Fate of the UT Fine Arts Library

21 Mar 2018
Photo Credit: Juan Figueroa | Daily Texan Staff

Glasstire, the Statesman, and the Daily Texan have reported extensively on the University of Texas’ removal of books from the UT Fine Arts Library (UTFAL). Now, the Statesman reports that a packed faculty council meeting adopted a resolution objecting to the further removal of books, journals and other materials from the UTFAL. Since the faculty states that they were never consulted on what books should be removed from the first clearing, who knows what effect this resolution will have.

Some books have been destroyed and others are stored offsite. According to Glasstire comments, the turnaround to access offsite library materials is three days, but other commenters report that it could take up to two weeks. Most university students are not known for planning that far ahead for research and footnote notations, so fine arts students may now have a frustrating excuse for late work.

