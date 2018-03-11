Austin’s UMLAUF Sculpture Garden & Museum Has a New Executive Director

The UMLAUF Sculpture Garden & Museum in Austin, Texas announced recently that Sarah Story will come on in April as the organization’s new executive director. Currently the Deputy Director of the Ogden Museum of Southern Art in New Orleans, Story studied painting at the University of Mississippi before obtaining her MA in Arts Administration from the University of New Orleans. Projects she was involved in at the Ogden included growing the museum’s budget and number of staff members, and increasing visitors to the museum from 35,000 annual attendees to over 85,000.

The UMLAUF, an organization dedicated to preserving the work and vision of the artist Charles Umlauf, has hired Story with the hopes that she will help expand the organization’s reach within the community of Austin. The museum is also planning an initiative that will incorporate Charles Umlauf’s home, studio, and private sculpture garden into the organization, opening the spaces up to visitors. Current visitors to the UMLAUF can walk through the organization’s outdoor sculpture garden and an indoor gallery space featuring rotating exhibitions.

For more on the history of the UMLAUF, and to see it’s upcoming programs, please go here.