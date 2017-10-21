Houston’s Zoya Tommy Gallery to Close

Today, Zoya Tommy Gallery in Houston announced it will close its space at 4102 Fannin Street, effective November 1, 2017.

Via Zoya Tommy’s announcement: “The gallery will maintain its presence via the online market and through private dealings. We will continue to interact with the public by participating in art fairs throughout the country.”

The gallery, founded by Zoya Tommy, opened in 2010 at 3227 Milan Street. After two years it moved to a larger space at 4411 Montrose. In 2015 it moved to the Fannin Street space. The gallery lists 13 artists in its stable, including Julon Pinkston, Heather Tolleson, Matthew Couper, and Kamila Szczesna. (For the full list, go here.)

Tommy provides an explanation. In 2015, Tommy’s “late husband the artist Guus Kemp passed away following a battle with cancer. In honor of their marriage, Zoya decided to proceed with the IVF treatment they had started prior to his unexpected diagnosis. In July of this year, Zoya gave birth to two beautiful girls named Elizabeth and Katharine. The demands of being a single mother of twins make running a gallery hard to manage. For this reason, Zoya decided to close the gallery and work from her home office.”

The gallery “will now focus on promoting select artists as a private dealer.” For more on this, go here, or call (347) 461-6543.

