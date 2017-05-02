Nasher Announces Grant Winners

In 2015 the Nasher Sculpture Center in Dallas announced its new microgrant program, which annually distributes small-sum grants to North Texas artists. As it does at the beginning of each May, it’s just announced the list of this year’s recipients. The artists who applied earlier this year gave the jury an indication of how they would use the grant.

Some familiar names here! The artist awardees are:

Chesley Antoinette (Dallas)

Eileen Maxson (Dallas)

Marcela Reyes (Garland)

Giovanni Valderas (Dallas)

Montoya Williams (Dallas)

Via the Nasher: “The winners were chosen by a jury which included former microgrant winners, artists Alicia Eggert and Michael Morris; Nasher XChange artist Ruben Ochoa; and Harold Steward, manager of the South Dallas Cultural Center, as well as Nasher Assistant Curator Leigh Arnold, and Nasher Curator of Education Anna Smith. Each Nasher Microgrant awardee will receive $2000 to realize projects related to his or her studio practice.”

Congrats to all. For more info, please go here.

