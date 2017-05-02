Advertise   Donate
Home > News > Nasher Announces Grant Winners

Nasher Announces Grant Winners

/
02 May 2017
/
/
0 Comments

Work by Giovanni Valderas

In 2015 the Nasher Sculpture Center in Dallas announced its new microgrant program, which annually distributes small-sum grants to North Texas artists. As it does at the beginning of each May, it’s just announced the list of this year’s recipients. The artists who applied earlier this year gave the jury an indication of how they would use the grant.

Some familiar names here! The artist awardees are:

Chesley Antoinette (Dallas)

Eileen Maxson (Dallas)

Marcela Reyes (Garland)

Giovanni Valderas (Dallas)

Montoya Williams (Dallas)

Via the Nasher: “The winners were chosen by a jury which included former microgrant winners, artists Alicia Eggert and Michael Morris; Nasher XChange artist Ruben Ochoa; and Harold Steward, manager of the South Dallas Cultural Center, as well as Nasher Assistant Curator Leigh Arnold, and Nasher Curator of Education Anna Smith. Each Nasher Microgrant awardee will receive $2000 to realize projects related to his or her studio practice.”

Congrats to all. For more info, please go here.

also by Glasstire
Print Friendly
, , , , , , ,
You may also like
Who owns the better gimp mask? Nasher or DMA?
Grant Call for Applications from the Nasher Sculpture Center
Nasher Announces Newest Acquisitions
Live a Good, Corrupt Life with the Enron Simulator
About Post Author

Leave a Reply

Funding generously provided by:
'