Dallas Museum of Art Presents It Annual Awards to Artists

The Dallas Museum of Art has announced its 2021 Awards to Artists. The twelve awarded artists receive prizes from the Clare Hart DeGolyer Memorial Fund Award, the Arch and Anne Giles Kimbrough Fund Award, and the Otis and Velma Davis Dozier Travel Grant. Of the twelve artists awarded, eight are based in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, two in Austin, one in Houston, and one in San Antonio. The guest curator for the 2021 prizes was Dr. Leigh Arnold, Associate Curator at the Nasher Sculpture Center in Dallas.

Since 1980, the annual funds have awarded more than $800,000 to artists. The funds provide support to the artists for travel, supplies, equipment, and residencies, among other endeavors.

“We are honored that for over 40 years Awards to Artists has been supporting exceptional artists in our community at pivotal moments in their practice and career,” says Dr. Vivian Li, the DMA’s Lupe Murchison Curator of Contemporary Art. “We are thrilled to continue our support of dynamic artists exploring new directions in their art around central themes, including the environment, race, gender, and the effects of the pandemic.”

The 2021 winners and the grants they received are as follows:

The three 2021 Clare Hart DeGolyer Memorial Fund Award recipients:

Logan Larsen, Christopher Liu, and Kyle Penner

The six 2021 Arch and Anne Giles Kimbrough Fund Award recipients:

taylor barnes, Ari Brielle, Rebekah Hurst, Casey Leone, Erika Suarez, and Colton White

The three 2021 Otis and Velma Davis Dozier Travel Grant recipients:

Francis Almendárez, Carlos Donjuan, and Erika Jaeggli

Glasstire spoke with Kimbrough Fund recipient Ari Brielle about winning the award: “I’m just super grateful, not only to be recognized by the DMA but also to be supported in this way.” Brielle has recently completed her first year of the MFA program at UTA in Arlington and will be one of the artists in this year’s Texas Biennial.

Last year’s winners included Isabella Cilia, Ryan Hawk, Olaniyi Rasheed Akindiya, and others. For a complete list of 2019 DMA Artist Awards, please go here.

From the DMA:

“The DeGolyer and Kimbrough funds will primarily support the acquisition of materials for the development of new, ambitious bodies of work. Projects and activities include the establishment of a risograph press, the purchase of essential photography and video production equipment, dedicated studio space to realize new work, and jewelry-making material, as well as painting and printmaking supplies that will allow greater artistic pursuits. The Otis and Velma Davis Dozier Travel Grant will support travel to Miami and Puerto Rico to observe plazas, parks, and markets as sites of community and exchange; the Southwest to visit border communities for reflections on immigration, identity, and belonging; and cave systems in Texas, Tennessee, and Arkansas to observe these sites of aesthetic, social, and cultural formation. The artists’ practices span the breadth of contemporary art today, encompassing photography, sculpture, installation, video, painting, and digital art.”

To learn more about the Dallas Museum of Art and its Awards to Artists, please go here.