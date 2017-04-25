Send Your Questions to Catherine Opie and Eileen Myles!

If you haven’t already heard, for Glasstire’s third installment of our Off Road speaker series, we’re bringing acclaimed California artist Catherine Opie to Houston this Saturday, April 29, for a conversation with venerated writer (and longtime friend of Opie’s) Eileen Myles. Both of them have enjoyed sustained and formidable careers for decades, and this promises to be an absolutely fascinating dialogue.

We invite your questions for a Q&A after the talk. Email us at info@glasstire.com and write in the subject line “Off Road question.”

For Glasstire’s introduction to Opie’s career highlights, please go here. For an introduction to Myles’ writing, please go here. For more information on the event, please go here.

