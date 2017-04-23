City of Austin Announces First Artist-in-Residence

The City of Austin’s Cultural Arts Division recently announced that Rehab El Sadek will serve as the inaugural artist-in-residence for the city’s new residency program. Starting in May, El Sadek will spend nine months working with the Austin’s Watershed Protection Department on community outreach and education initiatives that will attempt to, per the city, “engage the public around concepts of nature.”

A native of Egypt, El Sadek is an Austin-based artist whose practice employs painting, photography, printmaking and installation. Some of her past projects have had a focus on community building and have dealt with issues including women’s rights and children with disabilities.

To see more of El Sadek’s work, go here.

