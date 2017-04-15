Advertise   Donate
Houston Art Car Parade Announces 2017 Winners

Houston Art Car Parade Announces 2017 Winners

15 Apr 2017
Last weekend, the Houston Art Car Parade celebrated its 30th anniversary with a profusion of events, culminating in a procession of more than 250 vehicles led by Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Grand Marshal Cheech Marin. Like past years, the Orange Show awarded $19,000 to the best art cars in the parade, based on each vehicle’s craftsmanship, design, and originality. See some of the winners (and some of our favorite cars) below.

MAYOR’S CUP
Purple Reign by Heights High School and Rebecca Bass
Purple Reign" by Heights High School, Rebecca Bass teacher

 

HALL OF FAME
Sashimi Tabernacle Choir by Richard Carter

Yummy! sashimi tabernacle choir

A post shared by glasstire (@glasstire) on

 

FIRST PLACE ART CARS:
Simply Charming Dragonfly Car by Northbrook Middle School, Wilchester Elementary School, and Stephanie Walton

 

Boney Whipman by Andy Hazell
Boney Whipman" by Andy Hazell


Char Car by Mark “Scrapdaddy” Bradford

Char Car by Mark Bradford finishes of the 2017 30th #artcarparade!

A post shared by glasstire (@glasstire) on

 

Bat Car by John Salazar
"Bat Car" by John Salazar

 

To see the complete list of winners, go here. Keep scrolling to see our coverage of the parade.

 

XMAS in April? Santa Claus Car by Rev Bryan

A post shared by glasstire (@glasstire) on

Dedicated to the women that rock!

A post shared by glasstire (@glasstire) on

Hen-a-tron

A post shared by glasstire (@glasstire) on

Mobile smack down at #artcarparade

A post shared by glasstire (@glasstire) on

When you gotta go you gotta go… 💩

A post shared by glasstire (@glasstire) on

A post shared by glasstire (@glasstire) on

The Chaney Mystery Machine

A post shared by glasstire (@glasstire) on

 

