Houston Art Car Parade Announces 2017 Winners

Last weekend, the Houston Art Car Parade celebrated its 30th anniversary with a profusion of events, culminating in a procession of more than 250 vehicles led by Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Grand Marshal Cheech Marin. Like past years, the Orange Show awarded $19,000 to the best art cars in the parade, based on each vehicle’s craftsmanship, design, and originality. See some of the winners (and some of our favorite cars) below.
MAYOR’S CUP
Purple Reign by Heights High School and Rebecca Bass
HALL OF FAME
Sashimi Tabernacle Choir by Richard Carter
FIRST PLACE ART CARS:
Simply Charming Dragonfly Car by Northbrook Middle School, Wilchester Elementary School, and Stephanie Walton
Char Car by Mark “Scrapdaddy” Bradford
To see the complete list of winners, go here. Keep scrolling to see our coverage of the parade.
