Houston Art Car Parade Announces 2017 Winners

Last weekend, the Houston Art Car Parade celebrated its 30th anniversary with a profusion of events, culminating in a procession of more than 250 vehicles led by Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Grand Marshal Cheech Marin. Like past years, the Orange Show awarded $19,000 to the best art cars in the parade, based on each vehicle’s craftsmanship, design, and originality. See some of the winners (and some of our favorite cars) below.

MAYOR’S CUP

Purple Reign by Heights High School and Rebecca Bass



HALL OF FAME

Sashimi Tabernacle Choir by Richard Carter

Yummy! sashimi tabernacle choir A post shared by glasstire (@glasstire) on Apr 8, 2017 at 12:45pm PDT

FIRST PLACE ART CARS:

Simply Charming Dragonfly Car by Northbrook Middle School, Wilchester Elementary School, and Stephanie Walton



Boney Whipman by Andy Hazell





Char Car by Mark “Scrapdaddy” Bradford

Char Car by Mark Bradford finishes of the 2017 30th #artcarparade! A post shared by glasstire (@glasstire) on Apr 8, 2017 at 1:54pm PDT

Bat Car by John Salazar



To see the complete list of winners, go here. Keep scrolling to see our coverage of the parade.

XMAS in April? Santa Claus Car by Rev Bryan A post shared by glasstire (@glasstire) on Apr 8, 2017 at 12:42pm PDT

Dedicated to the women that rock! A post shared by glasstire (@glasstire) on Apr 8, 2017 at 12:53pm PDT

Hen-a-tron A post shared by glasstire (@glasstire) on Apr 8, 2017 at 1:03pm PDT

Mobile smack down at #artcarparade A post shared by glasstire (@glasstire) on Apr 8, 2017 at 1:08pm PDT

When you gotta go you gotta go… 💩 A post shared by glasstire (@glasstire) on Apr 8, 2017 at 1:11pm PDT

A post shared by glasstire (@glasstire) on Apr 8, 2017 at 1:52pm PDT

The Chaney Mystery Machine A post shared by glasstire (@glasstire) on Apr 8, 2017 at 1:38pm PDT

