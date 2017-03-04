Austin’s Art Swap Comes to Houston

Artists, wouldn’t it be nice to get rid of the various tubes of unused and leftover paint, ink, pastels, watercolors, and other accouterments that clutter your workspace? Well today, March 4th, artists in Houston have that opportunity at Lawndale’s Art Swap!

This event comes in partnership with Big Medium and the Elisabet Ney Museum in Austin and is designed to make artists come together and trade works and materials. While the event is free and open to the public, there is a set of rules:

1. Nothing may be swapped for cash

2. You may swap for artwork, tools and services. Anything is fair game, as long as both participants are in agreement. Get creative!

3. Promised services must be carried out before goods are provided (i.e. painting is delivered on completion of ceramics class)

4. All trades are final!

For more details, and to see who may be attending, check out Lawndale’s Facebook event.

also by Glasstire