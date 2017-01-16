FotoFest Announces 2018 Biennial Theme & More

15TH ANNIVERSARY DATAMINING: Texas Map of Events
16 Jan 2017
INDIA
Sunil Gupta, Lead Curator, FOTOFEST 2018 BIENNIAL. Photo by Charan Singh.

Sunil Gupta. Photo by Charan Singh.

Houston arts organization FotoFest has announced that its 2018 Biennial will focus on contemporary photography and new media art from India. Sunil Gupta, the Biennial’s head curator, was born in Delhi and currently splits his time between the U.K. and India. For the exhibition, he will work with FotoFest executive director Steven Evans to assemble a show of works by artists living in India and artists from the Indian diaspora.

Gupta on the importance of photography in India:

“Photography for most of its history was too expensive and technical and was left in the hands of ‘experts’ — until the birth of digital technologies and the arrival of the mobile phone, which has given more than 800 million people in India the power to make their own photographs and moving images. This exhibition will address the legacy of the last twenty years, a period when photography and moving image media have been consistently included within critical exhibitions of fine art.”

Along with the main exhibition, FotoFest will also host a conference on contemporary Indian art, panel discussions, films, and more. Like every year, you can also expect a beautifully published book documenting the Biennial. The show is set to open on March 10, 2018 and run through April 22, 2018.

