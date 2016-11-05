Statement On Our Instagram Post

This week there was an unfortunate post on the Glasstire Instagram account. An image meant to ridicule Donald Trump’s rhetoric of “bad hombres” and building a wall along the border with Mexico was received by some viewers not as a satire of Trump, but as an insensitive commentary on Mexicans and Latino immigrants crossing the border. That was not our intention in the least. I removed the post from Instagram and apologized for it. I’m very sorry to have fanned the fires of this terrible election cycle.

In the coming weeks and months, we’ll be reaching out more to artists and writers of color in Texas. We want to listen to any concerns that exist out there, and do our part to address them. We are on the side of artists in this state and we always have been. Being a visual artist in Texas is a labor of love. Without them we wouldn’t be here, and we know it.

also by Rainey Knudson