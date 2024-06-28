Five-Minute Tours: Three Exhibitions at Sabine Street Studios, Sawyer Yards, Houston

by Glasstire June 28, 2024
FacebookTwitterEmail

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits, and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitionsLet’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

GRIDLOCK at East Corridor Gallery, Sabine Street Studios, Sawyer Yards, Houston. Dates: May 23 – July 6, 2024.

Nineteen local contemporary artists explore the wide spectrum of possibilities around the idea of “gridlock”.

Oceans: Echoes of Existence at North Gallery, Sabine Street Studios, Sawyer Yards, Houston. Dates: June 3 – July 6, 2024.

Through painting, sculpture, and mixed media, Houston artists Eric Coan and Kelly Best Bourgeois explore humankind’s primordial connection to the sea.

What Is A Ward? at South Gallery, Sabine Street Studios, Sawyer Yards, Houston. Dates: May 6 – July 14, 2024.

The Sabine Street Studio artists’ new showcase addresses their location in Houston’s First Ward, and what can define a neighborhood.

Sabine Street Studios is located at 1907 Sabine Street, Houston, TX 77007 and open to the public: Monday – Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free admission.

0 comment

You may also like

Houston’s Let Creativity Happen! Grant Awardees Announced

December 27, 2019

Arts District Houston Celebrates Ten Year Anniversary

March 11, 2024

Top Five: March 21, 2024

March 21, 2024

Top Five: October 19, 2023

October 19, 2023

Sawyer Yards Opens New Studios

April 13, 2018

Fresh Arts to Take on Washington Avenue Arts...

August 25, 2017

Top Five: December 7, 2023

December 7, 2023

City of Houston Donates $250K to Emergency Relief...

February 17, 2023

Artists Begin to Return to Winter Street Studios

October 5, 2023

New Public Art Space Opens in Houston’s Sawyer...

April 27, 2023

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: