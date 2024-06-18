Texas Cultural Organizations Celebrate Juneteenth

This week, arts and cultural organizations across Texas are hosting events for Juneteenth, a holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved people in the U.S. Celebrated as a state-wide holiday since 1980, Juneteenth officially became a national holiday in 2021.

Click the links below to learn more about these upcoming events.

Austin

George Washington Carver Museum & Cultural Center

Free Your Mind Symposium (virtual)

Monday, June 17 – Wednesday, June 19, various times

In response to the ongoing global health crisis and endemic violence experienced by Black and Brown people, in 2020 — the Carver Museum and Six Square joined forces to create Stay Black and Live. What started as a livestream has now become a fixture of Austin’s citywide Juneteenth celebrations.

Dallas

African American Museum of Dallas

Opal’s Walk For Freedom

Wednesday, June 19, 9 a.m.

The walk, hosted by Opal Lee, is 2.5 miles long to recognize the 2.5 years it took for the news and enforcement of freedom to reach the enslaved people in Texas.

El Paso

City of El Paso

Pavo Real Recreation Center

Juneteenth Arts & Crafts Vendor Fair

Saturday, June 22, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Esperanza Acosta Library

Juneteenth Lecture Series – Dr. Jackeline Biddle Richard: Journeys of Latinidad, Colorism, Racism, and Empowerment

Saturday, June 22, 11 a.m.

Fort Worth

Fort Worth Botanic Garden

Free Admission Day: Juneteenth

Wednesday, June 19

Bring your family to the Fort Worth Botanic Garden (FWBG) on free admission days and unplug, unwind, and let nature weave its magic. FWBG’s free admission days are an invitation for all to explore this 120-acre sanctuary of nature in the middle of the city. No tickets are needed, simply arrive during Garden hours. June 19 is our second free admission day of the year in honor of the Juneteenth holiday.

Houston

Houston Freedmen’s Town Conservancy

Juneteenth: An Elevated Kickback Experience

Wednesday, June 19, 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

A festive educational experience to commemorate and celebrate freedom, culture, and community in Freedmen’s Town. This event is a vibrant fusion of history, art, music, and cuisine, designed to celebrate and honor the significance of Juneteenth in a festive and reflective atmosphere. The event will include educational engagement, kids and adult activities, games, food, and music.

Houston Museum of African American Culture

Embers of Freedom

Wednesday, June 19, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Written and directed by Makaela Reed, the play presents the idea of discovering the past, present, and future of Juneteenth within the flickering flames of a fire. The audience will go through a mesmerizing blend of powerful monologues, soul-stirring songs, dynamic dance, and immersive spoken word, taking a journey through history, and experiencing the struggles and triumphs that shape the enduring quest for freedom and equality.

The Art of Poetry

Wednesday, June 19, 7 p.m.

A cultural journey through the vibrant tapestry of spoken word, featuring Laji Owo and Ayokunle Falomo. Hosted by Chief Ikenna with music by DJ TLA. Free entry.

Bayou Bend Collections and Gardens

A Juneteenth Celebration at Bayou Bend

Saturday, June 22, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens invites you to this family-centered program in honor of the Juneteenth holiday. Enjoy performances, an art-making workshop, and more, all with a focus on Black history. Admission is free.

Lubbock

East Lubbock Art House

Juneteenth at The Art House

Wednesday, June 19, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

This event is FREE & open to the public. Please bring a friend, your family or share with someone who would be interested. This event will include free food, art, arts and crafts, vendors, live music, door prizes, and community engagement!!

San Antonio

The Tobin Center

Freedom! A Juneteenth Celebration

Tuesday, June 18, 7 p.m.

Bexar County and the Tobin Center culminate Juneteenth 2024 with a celebration of contemporary choral music. The San Antonio African American Community Archive and Museum (SAAACAM) is proud to facilitate this event celebrating the emancipation of the enslaved here in Texas. SAAACAM is collaborating with the Classical Music Institute and the San Antonio Gospel Heritage Choir and friends to present Seven Last Words of the Unarmed, by composer Joel Thompson, finishing with a classic by Richard Smallwood. This event also features an original work by BillyRay Sheppard and V. Michael McKay with the Houston Gospel Legends.

The Carver Library

A Juneteenth Special: San Antonio Black History Bus Tour

Saturday, June 22, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Get on the bus and celebrate Juneteenth learning about some of San Antonio’s most historic African American landmarks and locations! This experience is being brought to you by Melaneyes Media, the producers of Walk on the River: A Black History of the Alamo City.

Tyler

Texas African American Museum

Juneteenth Celebration

Wednesday, June 19, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.