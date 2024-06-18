Texas Cultural Organizations Celebrate Juneteenth

by Jessica Fuentes June 18, 2024
FacebookTwitterEmail

This week, arts and cultural organizations across Texas are hosting events for Juneteenth, a holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved people in the U.S. Celebrated as a state-wide holiday since 1980, Juneteenth officially became a national holiday in 2021.

Click the links below to learn more about these upcoming events.

Austin

A promotional graphic featuring an image of Zoe Samudzi.

Juneteenth Free Your Mind Symposium: Geopolitics with Zoe Samudzi

George Washington Carver Museum & Cultural Center
Free Your Mind Symposium (virtual)
Monday, June 17 – Wednesday, June 19, various times

In response to the ongoing global health crisis and endemic violence experienced by Black and Brown people, in 2020 — the Carver Museum and Six Square joined forces to create Stay Black and Live. What started as a livestream has now become a fixture of Austin’s citywide Juneteenth celebrations. 

Dallas

African American Museum of Dallas
Opal’s Walk For Freedom
Wednesday, June 19, 9 a.m.

The walk, hosted by Opal Lee, is 2.5 miles long to recognize the 2.5 years it took for the news and enforcement of freedom to reach the enslaved people in Texas.

El Paso
City of El Paso

Pavo Real Recreation Center
Juneteenth Arts & Crafts Vendor Fair
Saturday, June 22, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Esperanza Acosta Library
Juneteenth Lecture Series – Dr. Jackeline Biddle Richard: Journeys of Latinidad, Colorism, Racism, and Empowerment
Saturday, June 22, 11 a.m.

Fort Worth

Fort Worth Botanic Garden
Free Admission Day: Juneteenth
Wednesday, June 19

Bring your family to the Fort Worth Botanic Garden (FWBG) on free admission days and unplug, unwind, and let nature weave its magic. FWBG’s free admission days are an invitation for all to explore this 120-acre sanctuary of nature in the middle of the city. No tickets are needed, simply arrive during Garden hours. June 19 is our second free admission day of the year in honor of the Juneteenth holiday.

Houston

Houston Freedmen’s Town Conservancy
Juneteenth: An Elevated Kickback Experience
Wednesday, June 19, 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

A festive educational experience to commemorate and celebrate freedom, culture, and community in Freedmen’s Town. This event is a vibrant fusion of history, art, music, and cuisine, designed to celebrate and honor the significance of Juneteenth in a festive and reflective atmosphere. The event will include educational engagement, kids and adult activities, games, food, and music. 

Houston Museum of African American Culture
Embers of Freedom
Wednesday, June 19, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Written and directed by Makaela Reed, the play presents the idea of discovering the past, present, and future of Juneteenth within the flickering flames of a fire. The audience will go through a mesmerizing blend of powerful monologues, soul-stirring songs, dynamic dance, and immersive spoken word, taking a journey through history, and experiencing the struggles and triumphs that shape the enduring quest for freedom and equality. 

The Art of Poetry
Wednesday, June 19, 7 p.m.

A cultural journey through the vibrant tapestry of spoken word, featuring Laji Owo and Ayokunle Falomo. Hosted by Chief Ikenna with music by DJ TLA. Free entry.

A photograph of a Black cowboy teaching a young child how to lasso.

A Juneteenth Celebration at Bayou Bend

Bayou Bend Collections and Gardens
A Juneteenth Celebration at Bayou Bend
Saturday, June 22, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens invites you to this family-centered program in honor of the Juneteenth holiday. Enjoy performances, an art-making workshop, and more, all with a focus on Black history. Admission is free.

Lubbock

East Lubbock Art House
Juneteenth at The Art House
Wednesday, June 19, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

This event is FREE & open to the public. Please bring a friend, your family or share with someone who would be interested. This event will include free food, art, arts and crafts, vendors, live music, door prizes, and community engagement!!

San Antonio

The Tobin Center
Freedom! A Juneteenth Celebration
Tuesday, June 18, 7 p.m.

Bexar County and the Tobin Center culminate Juneteenth 2024 with a celebration of contemporary choral music. The San Antonio African American Community Archive and Museum (SAAACAM) is proud to facilitate this event celebrating the emancipation of the enslaved here in Texas. SAAACAM is collaborating with the Classical Music Institute and the San Antonio Gospel Heritage Choir and friends to present Seven Last Words of the Unarmed, by composer Joel Thompson, finishing with a classic by Richard Smallwood. This event also features an original work by BillyRay Sheppard and V. Michael McKay with the Houston Gospel Legends.

A promotional graphic for a Juneteenth event in San Antonio.

A Juneteenth Special: San Antonio Black History Bus Tour

The Carver Library
A Juneteenth Special: San Antonio Black History Bus Tour
Saturday, June 22, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Get on the bus and celebrate Juneteenth learning about some of San Antonio’s most historic African American landmarks and locations! This experience is being brought to you by Melaneyes Media, the producers of Walk on the River: A Black History of the Alamo City

Tyler

Texas African American Museum
Juneteenth Celebration
Wednesday, June 19, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.

0 comment

You may also like

Houston Artist Bert Long Celebrated in Documentary Film

February 24, 2014

Top Five: February 17, 2022

February 17, 2022

Houston Rap Scene Focus of Upcoming Photo Book

October 16, 2013

Radical Presence: Black Performance in Contemporary Art

February 9, 2013

“Gabi Magaly: Yo No Nací Para Aguantar A...

December 12, 2022

Happy Juneteenth! Texas Celebrations and Museums

June 19, 2013

Juneteenth Celebrations Across Texas This Weekend

June 17, 2021

Austin Zine Fest Postponed Due to Community Conflict

November 16, 2015

Five-Minute Tours: “Mami Wata Afrofuturism: 500 Years Back...

May 28, 2024

Houston Museum of African American Culture Launches Arts...

July 26, 2023

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: