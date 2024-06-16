Art Dirt: Talking with Erin Dorn of Seven Sisters Gallery

Brandon Zech talks with Erin Dorn about her experiences working in Houston’s art institutions and starting her own gallery, Seven Sisters.

“It’s a relationship-based industry, and being able to anticipate what your clients would like or would respond to and introducing them to new material is part of the cycle that comes with the territory.”

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts and on Spotify.

If you enjoy Glasstire and would like to support our work, please consider donating. As a nonprofit, all of the money we receive goes back into our coverage of Texas art. You can make a one-time donation or become a sustaining, monthly donor here.

Related Readings:

—Glasstire: Arts Organizations in Houston, Dallas, and Fort Worth Announce Hires, Departures & Promotions

—PaperCity Magazine: Seeing {Art} Stars: Seven Sisters Rises

—Arts and Culture Texas: Gallery Row: A Seasonal Spotlight on Six Texas Galleries

—Glasstire: Emily Peacock at Jonathan Hopson Gallery and Lawndale Art Center

—Artforum Critics’ Picks: James Sterling Pitt