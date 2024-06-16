Art Dirt: Talking with Erin Dorn of Seven Sisters Gallery

by Glasstire June 16, 2024
FacebookTwitterEmail
A headshot of gallerist Erin Dorn.

Erin Dorn

Brandon Zech talks with Erin Dorn about her experiences working in Houston’s art institutions and starting her own gallery, Seven Sisters.

“It’s a relationship-based industry, and being able to anticipate what your clients would like or would respond to and introducing them to new material is part of the cycle that comes with the territory.”

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts and on Spotify.

If you enjoy Glasstire and would like to support our work, please consider donating. As a nonprofit, all of the money we receive goes back into our coverage of Texas art. You can make a one-time donation or become a sustaining, monthly donor here.

Related Readings:
Glasstire: Arts Organizations in Houston, Dallas, and Fort Worth Announce Hires, Departures & Promotions
PaperCity Magazine: Seeing {Art} Stars: Seven Sisters Rises
Arts and Culture Texas: Gallery Row: A Seasonal Spotlight on Six Texas Galleries
Glasstire: Emily Peacock at Jonathan Hopson Gallery and Lawndale Art Center
Artforum Critics’ Picks: James Sterling Pitt

0 comment

You may also like

Art Dirt: How was this Year’s Dallas Art...

November 21, 2021

Art Dirt: A Changing of the Art Guard...

August 27, 2023

Art Dirt: Talking with Natalia Padilla

February 11, 2024

Art Dirt: Recapping Dallas’ Art Fairs

April 7, 2024

Art Dirt: Is It Time for Texas Art...

April 26, 2020

Art Dirt: Exploring ALMAAHH, a Houston Complex for...

November 7, 2021

Art Dirt: The Death of Art Fairs

September 13, 2020

Art Dirt: The Andy Warhol Diaries & jeen-yuhs:...

March 27, 2022

Art Dirt: Looking Back at 2022

December 18, 2022

Art Dirt: Talking Art, Architecture & Photography with...

April 21, 2024

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: