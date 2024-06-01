The UMLAUF Sculpture Garden + Museum, in partnership with the City of Austin Parks and Recreation Department and Page/ architecture firm, has released their Historic Preservation, Expansion and Unification (HPEU) Plan.

In March 2023, the UMLAUF announced a request for proposals seeking architectural firms to help develop a plan to improve access to the 5.86-acre sculpture garden, museum, and grounds while preserving and incorporating the adjacent 1.93-acre site that includes Charles and Angeline Umlauf’s home, private sculpture garden, and studio. Ultimately, the organization selected Page/, a multidisciplinary design, architecture, and engineering firm, whose Principal and Design Director, Lawrence Speck, designed the UMLAUF gallery and terrace.

From July through September 2023, UMLAUF and Page/ conducted surveys with the local community including people who have not visited the site before. Over 600 surveys were completed and provided insight into mobility and transit, awareness of environmental issues impacting UMLAUF, and interest in arts and educational programming. In the fall of 2023, the organizations conducted three rounds of community engagement sessions, which would ultimately help shape the plan. The first round served as an introduction to the site and was an opportunity to gather initial ideas and concerns. During the second round they gathered feedback on plan options. Input shared during the third round helped to further refine the plan.

The HPEU Plan objectives include unifying the Umlauf’s home, private sculpture garden, and artist studio with the other areas of the site, preserving the homestead and sharing the Umlaufs’ story with the community, managing energy and water responsibly, implementing community-driven planning and creating communal spaces within the site, and creating learning opportunities throughout the site.

The plan suggests the development of two new buildings, as well as interventions to address accessibility. The Gateway, a welcoming center that also accommodates educational programming and the Treehouse, which would provide access to the hilltop historic homestead and include a 1,000-square-foot gallery space, a 2,500-square-foot event space, and an additional 1,200-square-foot exhibition space that could be used to showcase Umlauf’s story. To improve accessibility, the plan proposes expanded parking, a new crosswalk, ADA accessible garden paths, and a new exploration boardwalk.

The plan is meant to be carried out in three phases. Phase One would address existing facility projects such as site accessibility, parking, garden improvements, and other museum renovations. Phase Two focuses on the preservation of the historic homestead. Phase Three encompasses the development of the two proposed buildings as well as landscape improvements to unify the site. Before work begins on these phases, Page/ has recommended that an archaeological survey of the site be conducted.

Learn more about UMLAUF and access its full HPEU Plan via its website.