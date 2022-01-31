Texas Arts Organizations Announce Lunar New Year Celebrations

by Jessica Fuentes January 31, 2022
February 1, 2022 marks the Lunar New Year and the start of the Year of the Tiger. Organizations across Texas will celebrate the event in a variety of ways. 

Tonight, in Austin, the Umlauf Sculpture Garden + Museum is hosting an evening celebration including a traditional Korean dance performance and the Texas Dragon Lion Dance team. 

In Dallas, The Crow Museum of Asian Art has partnered with NorthPark Center for the fourth year to present an exhibition in honor of the Lunar New Year. Tides of Resilience, featuring work by Korean-born artist Sangmi Yoo, is on view at NorthPark Center from January 18-March 15, 2022. 

A designed graphic that reads, "Lunar New Year 2022 at Asia Society Texas. Free." The gold text appears over a red background on the left of the picture plane. On the right is an image of performers in silhouette holding paper laterns.

Lunar New Year 2022 at Asia Society Texas

In Houston, the Asia Society Texas (ASTX) will host performances and activities throughout the day on Saturday, February 5. The organization has shared the following details about the day’s events:

Members-Only Hour: 10-11 am.

A crowd looks on as performers dressed in a traditional Chinese Lion costume perform.

Lunar New Year Lion Dance. Image: Asia Society Texas

Performances:

12 pm: Lion Dance presented by Shaolin Kung Fu Academy in Houston. Taking place outdoors on ASTX’s Festival Lawn, this performance is free and open to all guests.

1 pm and 3 pm: Spring Festival: Splendor of Huaxing presented by the Huaxing Arts Group. 

Taking place in the Brown Foundation Theatre, these performances are ticketed and will feature a variety of vibrant Chinese music and dance.

A photograph of two hands writing in a calligraphy style. One hand holds a brush, the other hand holds the red paper in place on the table top.

Calligraphy, Image: Asia Society Texas

Activities:

  • Chinese calligraphy and papercutting
  • Tiger Hat craft and Lunar New Year zodiac games
  • Photo booth with costumed Peking Opera performers
  • Interactive story times – hourly readings of the story of the Jade Emperor and the Great Race
  • Free gallery access to experience ASTX’s exhibition on view

Food Vendors On-site:
One Dim Sum (Cantonese/Chinese)
Magic Cup Café (Taiwanese Boba)
Green Roots (Chinese Tea)

Health and Safety Information:
Our Lunar New Year celebration will take place both inside Asia Society Texas Center and outdoors. Face masks and physical distancing are required inside Asia Society Texas Center. We recommend guests wear face masks and practice safe social distancing while outdoors. Seating areas are located throughout the outdoor spaces for guests to enjoy food and drink.

0 comment

