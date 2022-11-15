Asia Society Texas Appoints Owen Duffy as New Curator

Asia Society Texas (AST), a nonprofit educational organization in Houston, has appointed Owen Duffy as its new Nancy C. Allen Curator and Director of Exhibitions. Mr. Duffy replaces Bridget Bray, who held the position for eight years.

In a press release announcing the appointment, AST President Bonna Kol stated, “We are thrilled to welcome Owen to Houston and into the Asia Society family. His passion for our mission and deep commitment to artists and their artistic development will be a tremendous addition to the community and our organization.”

A museum professional and art historian, Mr. Duffy has over a decade of experience working in the curatorial field at organizations like Museum of Arts and Design in New York City, the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in Richmond, and, most recently, at Yeh Art Gallery at St. John’s University in Queens, New York. Since 2019, Mr. Duffy held the position of Director at Yeh Art Gallery, where he organized over 20 exhibitions including the first solo museum exhibition outside Nepal of works by Lain Singh Bangdel, one of the country’s most renowned artists.

Mr. Duffy remarked, “I am deeply excited to work with Houston’s vibrant and cosmopolitan community and participate in the city’s unparalleled cultural life. It will be an honor to contribute to AST’s mission of increasing understanding of — and exchange with — Asia, in all its breadth and complexity. I believe art is an incredible agent of diplomacy and cultural exchange, and at AST I will endeavor to promote an artist-centered exhibition program that emphasizes this potential.”

In his position at AST, Mr. Duffy will oversee four to six exhibitions each year in the Louisa Stude Sarofim Gallery and Fayez Sarofim Grand Hall. Additionally, he will manage the annual Artists on Site residency program, which supports local artists.