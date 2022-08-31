Dallas Museum of Art Appoints Jacqueline Chao as Curator of Asian Art

The Dallas Museum of Art (DMA) has appointed Jacqueline Chao as the Cecil and Ida Green Curator of Asian Art. Dr. Chao replaces Dr. Anne Bromberg, who, in 2020, was named Curator Emerita of the museum in recognition of her 58 years working for the institution. Dr. Bromberg was originally hired by the DMA in 1962, and held multiple positions at the museum until she was named the Cecil and Ida Green Curator of Asian Art in 2004.

Dr. Chao joins the DMA from the Crow Museum of Asian Art, where she served as Senior Curator since 2016. In her role at the Crow she oversaw the study, research, and care of the museum’s collection and curated over twenty exhibitions ranging from historical to contemporary. From 2020 to 2022, she curated a trio of exhibitions as part of a Texas Asian Women Artists Series, which included Beili Liu: One and Another (2020), Divine Spark: Kana Harada (2021), and JooYoung Choi: Songs of Resilience from the Tapestry of Faith (2022). She also led the reinstallation of the museum’s permanent collection galleries in 2018. Ms. Chao holds a Ph.D. in the History and Theory of Art from Arizona State University with a focus on traditional and contemporary Chinese ink painting, visual culture, and creative practice.

In a press release announcing the appointment, the DMA’s Euguene McDermott Director, Dr. Agustín Arteaga, stated, “As we continue to expand the global scope and impact of the DMA’s collection and curatorial team…we could not be more thrilled to welcome Jacqueline to the DMA. With her extensive understanding of Asian art across eras, mediums, and traditions, coupled with her already significant contributions to Dallas’ cultural landscape…she will bring a rigorous and engaging curatorial approach to the DMA’s collection and thought-provoking exhibition program.”

Dr. Chao added, “I am honored to be joining Agustín and the exceptional curatorial team and staff at the DMA, and to have the opportunity to expand awareness and understanding of the arts of Asia – both locally in Dallas and on a global scale. I am inspired by the museum’s mission and look forward to bringing new exhibitions and acquisitions of Asian art, as well as new stories about the collection, to all communities.”

In her role at the DMA, Dr. Chao will oversee the care of the museum’s Asian art collection, guide new acquisitions for the collection, organize special exhibitions featuring works from the Asian art collection, and contribute research and scholarly writing. She will begin her new position on Tuesday, September 6, 2022.