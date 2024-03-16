Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center Announces Winning Tejano Conjunto Festival Posters

by Jessica Fuentes March 16, 2024
The Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center (GCAC) in San Antonio has announced the winning poster designs for its 42nd Annual Tejano Conjunto Festival.

The poster contest was open to middle school, high school, and college students, as well as arts professionals. San Antonio native Anna Arce was named the top winner. Ms. Arce holds a BFA in Graphic Design from Schreiner University in Kerrville, Texas, and is currently pursuing an MA in Art Therapy at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College in Indiana. Her poster will be used for the promotion and marketing of this year’s festival. Additionally, she has been awarded a prize of $2,000. 

A photograph featuring the winner of the 2024 Tejano Conjunto Festival Poster Contest.

2024 Tejano Conjunto Festival Poster Contest

While Ms. Arce won the overall prize, winners were also named in the student categories. Annalise Solis, a student from Gregory Portland ISD in Portland, Texas won the middle school category; in the high school category, Anahi Barroza, a student at Churchill High School in San Antonio won first place, and Victoria Leal, a student from Northside ISD, received an honorable mention. Alejandro Rocha was the winner of the college category. In the open category, Roberto B. Sosa, who designed the 1983 Tejano Conjunto Festival poster, was named the winner. 

Tickets are now on sale for the 42nd Annual Tejano Conjunto Festival, which will take place from May 17 to 19 at Rosedale Park. Additional events, including the Seniors Dance and Hall of Fame dance, will take place at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9186 on Wednesday, May 15 and Thursday, May 16.

See the full schedule of events and purchase tickets at the GCAC website.

