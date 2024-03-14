The Rūng Film Festival (RFF), an endeavor of Urdu language and Pakistani heritage nonprofit Indus Arts Council (IAC), is coming to Houston this spring. As a press release from IAC explains, “The Urdu word ‘rūng’ means ‘color.’ Color is our visual interpretation of how light bounces off surfaces. Films can mirror this facet of the visible spectrum by broadcasting narratives about people of color, thereby conveying their unique perspectives.” The festival’s aim is “to create a platform that elevates voices often overlooked in mainstream cinema.” To this end, it will highlight North American filmmakers of Pakistani heritage, as well as those from Pakistan, India, and Palestine. “These films,” continues the press release, “spanning themes from identity and heritage to social justice, promise to captivate audiences, fostering new perspectives and sparking engaging discussions.”

In an email to Glasstire, Sara S. Iqbal, Communication Director for IAC and Festival Director for RFF, spoke on the impetus for the festival:

The growing Pakistani diaspora in the U.S. faces a significant challenge of underrepresentation in art, film, TV, and mainstream media, which is the most influential medium of persuasion. This lack of representation leads to unfair misrepresentation and stereotyping of characters. Rūng Film Fest… aims to diversify the narrative in U.S. media and film by highlighting and showcasing original stories told through the lens of Pakistani filmmakers, in an annual film festival for underrepresented filmmakers.

Ms. Iqbal revealed that over sixty films were submitted to this first RFF. The lineup has not yet been announced, but will be revealed in the coming weeks on the IAC website here. The festival will be held at the Midtown Arts and Theater Center, 3400 Main St., on May 4 and 5 from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. An awards ceremony will follow the screenings. There will also be panel discussions and Q&A sessions with, according to the website, “invaluable resources for indie filmmakers and related artistic disciplines.” Specific details have not yet been announced.

Accomplished figures of Pakistani American cinema, including actors Faran Tahir and Kamran Shaikh, filmmakers Sadia Uqaili and Hiba Said, and producer Fahad Shaikh, have lent their support to the festival. “Media shapes our perception… Our image matters, and it matters how people look at us. We can do that through storytelling and streaming these vibrant voices into the mainstream for everyone to see,” said Mr. Tahir, who serves on the RFF advisory committee, as quoted in the press release from IAC.

Ticketing information for the festival has not yet been released. For updates, follow IAC on Facebook or Instagram, or stay tuned to the RFF website.