San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts Names New Executive Director

The Board of Trustees of the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts (SAMFA) has named Josefa González Mariscal as the new Executive Director of the museum.

Following the departure of longtime director Howard Taylor, Alex Freeman was appointed as the museum’s President and CEO on January 1, 2023. However, in August Mr. Freeman penned an opinion piece on San Angelo Live announcing that he had been terminated from SAMFA; in the op-ed, he discussed his short time at the museum and the successes he helped usher in during his tenure. A press release from the museum confirmed that Mr. Freeman was no longer employed, but did not elaborate on the decisions behind the termination. Laura Romer Huckaby has served as the museum’s Interim Director since the departure of Mr. Freeman.

In a new press release announcing the appointment of Ms. González Mariscal, Ms. Huckaby stated, “I couldn’t be happier that we have appointed Josefa to lead our organization into the future. I believe she is a perfect fit for us; the staff and I look forward to welcoming her to the team! I am honored to have served the museum as Interim Director these past six months, but I am grateful to be able to focus my attention once more on the collections and exhibits.”

Ms. González Mariscal holds an MA in Public Service and Administration in Nonprofit Management from Texas A&M University, a graduate certificate in Fine and Decorative Arts Appraising from New York University, and a BA in Art History from Universidad Iberoamericana. She has held leadership positions at the Appraisers Association of America in New York; DiverseWorks, a Houston-based contemporary arts organization; and at the Bullock Texas State History Museum, where she served as Deputy Director of Interpretation. In 2020, Ms. González Mariscal was appointed Executive Director of the National Hispanic Cultural Center in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

SAMFA Board Chair Heidi Brooks commented, “On behalf of SAMFA’s Board of Trustees, we are overjoyed to welcome Josefa as our new Executive Director. Her background and experience are exactly what we need at this time. We are thrilled about our future with her.”

Ms. González Mariscal remarked, “Standing on the past leadership legacy, I am honored to lead the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts. I look forward to fulfilling its vision of enhancing the quality of life of the Concho Valley communities, by facilitating engaging art exhibitions and educational programming.”

Ms. González Mariscal will begin her new role on Monday, March 18, 2024.