Top Five: December 24, 2020

Happy holidays! Brandon Zech and Christina Rees share tips for the shows to catch if you’re a film buff, a music lover, a True Texan, or an art lover. (And if you have kids, some tantalizing sculptures).

1. For Art Lovers

To Be Determined

Dallas Museum of Art

From the DMA:

“To Be Determined juxtaposes works from many centuries, geographies, and cultures to trace how the significance of art can shift when presented in new contexts. Drawn from the DMA’s global collection, the exhibition features works of art, sacred objects, and design from the 13th century to the present, including 13 new acquisitions and important paintings by Dallas-based artists. To Be Determined affirms the resilience of individuals and communities through evocative—and occasionally unexpected—groupings of works that resonate with current and historical struggles.”

2. For Music Lovers

Steve Parker: Day is Done

November 21 – February 28, 2021

Galveston Arts Center

A solo exhibition featuring work by Steve Parker.

From Galveston Arts Center:

“Day is Done features sound sculptures by Austin-based artist Steve Parker. His work explores communal experiences that examine history, systems, and behavior. The exhibition features a new work inspired by Guy Taylor’s public performance of Taps each evening in downtown Galveston and the tradition being carried on by Constable Clint Wayne Brown. Parker’s site-responsive sculpture for Galveston is made from salvaged brass instrument bells that play a composition of collected recordings of the lyrics of the well-known Taps tune. This work reflects on its roots as a call to retire for the evening and metaphor for life and death. The exhibition also features Parker’s 2018 work Sirens in the second-floor vault, which reimagines the function of the contemporary civil defense siren. Rather than projecting conventional warning tones, Sirens plays intermittent recordings of songs of distress as a call to action.”

3. For Film Buffs

Hollywood’s Sistine Chapel: Sacred Sets for Stage & Screen

September 10 – April 4, 2021

McNay Art Museum (San Antonio)

From the McNay:

“In a first-time collaboration, the McNay Art Museum and Texas Performing Arts (TPA) at The University of Texas at Austin (UT) join together to debut six rare hand-painted, sound-stage backdrops from Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM) Studios alongside artworks from The Tobin Collection of Theatre Arts in the Museum’s latest exhibition, Hollywood’s Sistine Chapel: Sacred Sets for Stage & Screen.”

4. For Kids

Carmen Herrera: Estructuras Monumentales

October 22 – April 23, 2021

Buffalo Bayou Art Park (Houston)

“Buffalo Bayou Partnership (BBP) is pleased to announce Estructuras Monumentales, a major exhibition of outdoor sculptures by 105-year-old artist Carmen Herrera (b. 1915, Havana, Cuba). Featuring four newly-created sculptures that were first envisioned nearly five decades ago, Estructuras Monumentales is Herrera’s first public art exhibition in Houston and only the second time that these large scale works have been presented globally. Organized in partnership with the New York City-based non-profit Public Art Fund, Estructuras Monumentales was first presented at Manhattan’s City Hall Park in 2019. This major survey exhibition offers Houston audiences a powerful and reflective experience that celebrates the full breadth of Herrera’s work in three dimensions.”

5. For True Texans

True Texas: Folk and Traditional Arts of the Concho Valley

September 18 – January 31, 2021

San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts

An exhibition featuring craft and traditional folk arts from the Concho Valley.

From SAMFA:

“With generous support from the National Endowment for the Arts, SAMFA presents a juried collection of fine craft and folk artistry from twenty-two makers across nine counties in the Concho Valley. From silverworked bits and spurs to hand tooled saddles, from richly textured loom weavings to eye-catching patchwork quilts the exhibit will explore the wealth of handwork that mirrors the character of the region.”