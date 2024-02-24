Lubbock’s Grey Edges Studio & Gallery Closes Brick-and-Mortar Location

Grey Edges Studio & Gallery, the Lubbock space founded and run by artist and Texas Tech University (TTU) alumna Kelly Reyna, has closed its doors on Mac Davis Lane.

The closure is driven by a doubled spike in rent for the location. In a social media post, the gallery stated that “this has not been an easy situation to accept, but we will soon have…a clear path for 2024.” Ms. Reyna explained to Glasstire that the gallery is now “mobile” and seeking more funding while maintaining its 501c(3) status. In the near future, viewers can expect to see Grey Edges virtual shows, as well as workshops and exhibitions that rotate through other Lubbock venues.

Of the closure, fellow gallery director Danielle East of East Lubbock Art House stated on Facebook, “Places where you can see an artwork in person are vital. People love the idea of workshops, art tours, [etc.], but people often forget all of the time, effort, expertise, money, patience, love, hope, and courage that it takes to make spaces and places like Grey Edges.”

After a short two-month hiatus since their January 2024 closure, the gallery will resume exhibitions in March. For the March First Friday Art Trail, Grey Edges will present the work of Wolfforth’s Frenship Middle School Life Skills Class at the Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts (LHUCA) Icehouse.

Grey Edges focuses on programming that serves neurodiverse families, such as incorporating sensory stations for children at events or featuring art by students from the TTU Burkhart Center for Autism Education and Research Transition Academy. In her official closure statement on social media, Ms. Reyna thanked the local area for its support and stated, “We love what we do and we promise to continue fulfilling our mission to those in need very soon.”

To learn more about Grey Edges and stay up to date with their upcoming programs and events, visit the gallery’s website and Facebook page.