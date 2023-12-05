Latino Cultural Workers are Invited to Apply for the 2024 NALAC Leadership Institute

by Jessica Fuentes December 5, 2023
FacebookTwitterEmail

The National Association of Latino Arts and Culture (NALAC) has opened a call for applications for its 2024 NALAC Leadership Institute (NLI). 

A photograph of a group of cultural workers.

A group participating in a NALAC Leadership Institute program

NLI, a weeklong intensive professional development program for Latinx art and cultural workers, was established in 2001. The program’s curriculum covers a broad range of topics, including strategic planning, programming, budgeting, marketing, fundraising, governance, evaluation, and advocacy.

Applicants must identify as Latina/o/x/é, be at least 21 years of age, work as a nonprofit arts administrator or cultural worker, and be based in the U.S. or Puerto Rico. Additionally, individuals must have a current active NALAC Membership. Memberships range from $35 to $60, depending on the level. Learn more about becoming a member on the NALAC website.

The 2024 NLW program will take place from Sunday, July 14 through Saturday, July 20 in San Antonio. Faculty scheduled to lead the program includes Dr. Maribel Álvarez, the Jim Griffith Chair in Public Folklore at the Southwest Center at the University of Arizona; Evonne Gallardo, Senior Program Director for Community Partners in Los Angeles; Abel López, the Associate Producing Director of GALA Hispanic Theatre; Charles Rice-Gonzalez, Executive Director of BAAD! Bronx Academy of Arts and Dance; and Rosalba Rolón, the Artistic Director of Pregones + Puerto Rican Traveling Theater (PregonesPRTT). 

In a press release, Alyssa Pineda, NALAC’s Leadership and Convenings Manager, stated, “We are thrilled to welcome our next cohort of NLI fellows to San Antonio and the NALAC network in July. We look forward to creating a space to nurture professional growth and experience impactful fellowship amongst new Latinx leaders in the arts and culture field.”

NALAC will host two virtual learning opportunities for interested applicants. A Support Webinar will take place via Zoom on Friday, December 8, from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., and a drop-in Virtual Cafecito will be held via Zoom on Saturday, December 16, from noon to 1:30 p.m.

The deadline to apply is Friday, December 29, 2023. To learn more about the application process and the NLI program, access the guidelines here. Apply via the NALAC Submittable page.

0 comment

You may also like

NALAC Pod Grant Awarded to MantecaHTX

March 28, 2019

Houston’s MantecaHTX Latinx Artist Registry is Now Up...

February 23, 2019

National Association of Latino Arts and Culture Awards...

May 20, 2023

Two Latino Organizations Announce New Hires

February 8, 2022

$50,000 Fellowship Opportunity for Latinx Artists

May 20, 2022

National Association of Latino Arts and Cultures Appoints...

September 4, 2023

The National Association of Latino Arts and Culture...

August 29, 2023

New Study Finds “Dramatic Inequity” in Funding of...

October 25, 2018

Pedro Rodriguez, 1936 – 2022

December 8, 2022

NALAC Announces 2023 Advocacy Leadership Institute Fellows

March 25, 2023

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: