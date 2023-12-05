Latino Cultural Workers are Invited to Apply for the 2024 NALAC Leadership Institute

The National Association of Latino Arts and Culture (NALAC) has opened a call for applications for its 2024 NALAC Leadership Institute (NLI).

NLI, a weeklong intensive professional development program for Latinx art and cultural workers, was established in 2001. The program’s curriculum covers a broad range of topics, including strategic planning, programming, budgeting, marketing, fundraising, governance, evaluation, and advocacy.

Applicants must identify as Latina/o/x/é, be at least 21 years of age, work as a nonprofit arts administrator or cultural worker, and be based in the U.S. or Puerto Rico. Additionally, individuals must have a current active NALAC Membership. Memberships range from $35 to $60, depending on the level. Learn more about becoming a member on the NALAC website.

The 2024 NLW program will take place from Sunday, July 14 through Saturday, July 20 in San Antonio. Faculty scheduled to lead the program includes Dr. Maribel Álvarez, the Jim Griffith Chair in Public Folklore at the Southwest Center at the University of Arizona; Evonne Gallardo, Senior Program Director for Community Partners in Los Angeles; Abel López, the Associate Producing Director of GALA Hispanic Theatre; Charles Rice-Gonzalez, Executive Director of BAAD! Bronx Academy of Arts and Dance; and Rosalba Rolón, the Artistic Director of Pregones + Puerto Rican Traveling Theater (PregonesPRTT).

In a press release, Alyssa Pineda, NALAC’s Leadership and Convenings Manager, stated, “We are thrilled to welcome our next cohort of NLI fellows to San Antonio and the NALAC network in July. We look forward to creating a space to nurture professional growth and experience impactful fellowship amongst new Latinx leaders in the arts and culture field.”

NALAC will host two virtual learning opportunities for interested applicants. A Support Webinar will take place via Zoom on Friday, December 8, from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., and a drop-in Virtual Cafecito will be held via Zoom on Saturday, December 16, from noon to 1:30 p.m.

The deadline to apply is Friday, December 29, 2023. To learn more about the application process and the NLI program, access the guidelines here. Apply via the NALAC Submittable page.