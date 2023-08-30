Five-Minute Tours: “This is a Group Show” at Anya Tish Gallery, Houston

by Glasstire August 30, 2023
Marcella Colavecchio, “Far from the Tree,” 2023, oil alla prima on birch, 30 x 22 inches

This is a Group Show at Anya Tish Gallery, Houston. Dates: July 14 – August 26, 2023.

Featured Artists: HJ Bott, JCA, Marcella Colavecchio, Paweł Dutkiewicz, George Grochocki, Hedwige Jacobs, Josh Litos, Katja Loher, Ruhee Maknojia, Dave McClinton, Marisol Valencia, Maxim Wakultschik 

Via the gallery:

“Anya Tish Gallery is pleased to present This is a Group Show, a multimedia exhibition by established and emerging artists, whose artwork varies greatly in terms of media, scale, and concept. The featured works depict a myriad of ideas, ranging from the intimate representation of identity, the awareness of ecology, to the urgency and absurdity of social media. From systemic minimalism to surreal expressionism and abstraction, This is a Group Show conjures an improvisational fantasy space where imagination, reflection, and self-reinvention are collective phenomena.”

