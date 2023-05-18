Five-Minute Tours: Shannon Cannings and William Cannings at Anya Tish Gallery, Houston

by Glasstire May 18, 2023
Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

Shannon Cannings and William Cannings: Duplicity at Anya Tish Gallery, Houston. Dates: April 14 – June 3, 2023.

