Large-Scale Light Installation by Bruce Munro Comes to Austin this Fall

C3 Presents, the Austin-based event production company, has announced that Bruce Munro’s Field of Light installation will be on view at the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center at the University of Texas at Austin this fall.

The installation, which uses optical fiber, glass, acrylic, and light, was inspired by Mr. Munro’s travels through the Red Desert in central Australia. Mr. Munro has said, “I wanted to create an illuminated field of stems that, like the dormant seed in a dry desert, would burst into bloom at dusk with gentle rhythms of light under a blazing blanket of stars.”

Since 2008, Mr. Munro has installed the work in locations across the world including at the Festival Simbionte in Mexico City, the Hans Christian Andersen Haven in Denmark, the Atlanta Botanical Gardens in Georgia, and twice at Discovery Green in Houston. The installation at the Wildflower Center will illuminate 16 acres with 28,000 stemmed spheres lit by solar power.

In a press release announcing the upcoming installation, Mr. Munro remarked, “Austin is such a unique destination that embodies many of the core values of this installation. My hope is that the Field of Light installation will inspire visitors to contemplate a kinder and more connected world. The Wildflower Center is the ideal venue for this exhibition simply because it brings people, art and nature together.”

Lee Clippard, Executive Director of the Wildflower Center, added, “We’re thrilled to host Munro’s Field of Light in collaboration with C3 Presents and share this world-renowned exhibition with our community. The shifts of color and light will be a unique and provocative way to celebrate our Central Texas landscape.”

Field of Light will be on view from September through December 2022. To learn more about the installation and to plan your visit, go to the Field of Light Austin website.