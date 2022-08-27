Large-Scale Light Installation by Bruce Munro Comes to Austin this Fall

by Jessica Fuentes August 27, 2022
FacebookTwitterEmail

C3 Presents, the Austin-based event production company, has announced that Bruce Munro’s Field of Light installation will be on view at the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center at the University of Texas at Austin this fall.

A photograph of a "Field of Light" installation by Bruce Munro. Small colorful lights fill a rolling field at night time.

Bruce Munro, “Field of Light.” © 2019 Bruce Munro. All rights reserved. Photography by Serena Munro

The installation, which uses optical fiber, glass, acrylic, and light, was inspired by Mr. Munro’s travels through the Red Desert in central Australia. Mr. Munro has said, “I wanted to create an illuminated field of stems that, like the dormant seed in a dry desert, would burst into bloom at dusk with gentle rhythms of light under a blazing blanket of stars.”

A photograph of a "Field of Light" installation by Bruce Munro. Small colorful lights fill a grassy sections between walkways at night time.

Bruce Munro, “Field of Light” at Discovery Green in Houston.

Since 2008, Mr. Munro has installed the work in locations across the world including at the Festival Simbionte in Mexico City, the Hans Christian Andersen Haven in Denmark, the Atlanta Botanical Gardens in Georgia, and twice at Discovery Green in Houston. The installation at the Wildflower Center will illuminate 16 acres with 28,000 stemmed spheres lit by solar power. 

In a press release announcing the upcoming installation, Mr. Munro remarked, “Austin is such a unique destination that embodies many of the core values of this installation. My hope is that the Field of Light installation will inspire visitors to contemplate a kinder and more connected world. The Wildflower Center is the ideal venue for this exhibition simply because it brings people, art and nature together.”

Lee Clippard, Executive Director of the Wildflower Center, added, “We’re thrilled to host Munro’s Field of Light in collaboration with C3 Presents and share this world-renowned exhibition with our community. The shifts of color and light will be a unique and provocative way to celebrate our Central Texas landscape.”

Field of Light will be on view from September through December 2022. To learn more about the installation and to plan your visit, go to the Field of Light Austin website.

0 comment

You may also like

Allison Marino is the 2022 Winner of the...

May 18, 2022

UT Art Professor Beili Liu Among 2022 Andrew...

April 30, 2022

Texas Curator Snagged by Oklahoma

October 23, 2017

Karl and Nelda Buckman Launch Nelda Studios, a...

May 27, 2022

Blanton Receives Gift of 83 Spanish Colonial Artworks

June 18, 2017

The Blanton Museum has been Selected to Participate...

February 24, 2022

UT’s Harry Ransom Center Acquires Significant Archive of...

July 21, 2022

Wildflowers and Cash: UT Austin Announces New Artist...

May 31, 2018

Thanksgiving Top Five: November 26, 2015

November 26, 2015

UT School of Architecture Kicks Off Spring Lecture...

February 10, 2022

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: