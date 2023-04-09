Landmarks, UT Austin’s Public Art Program, Raises $7 Million Endowment

The University of Texas at Austin’s public art program, Landmarks, recently announced that it has reached its goal of raising $7 million for its endowment campaign.

Launched in 2019, with a major gift and challenge match from the Still Water Foundation, the endowment provides long-term sustainability for the Landmarks program. Along with supporting the acquisitioning of public art, the funds will also help the program to expand its educational initiatives, reach new audiences, and support conservation efforts.

Established in 2008 with a long-term loan of 28 works from the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Landmarks’ collection has grown to include nearly 50 pieces by significant artists, including James Turrell, Ursula von Rydingsvard, Sol LeWitt, Simone Leigh, Mark di Suvero, and Deborah Butterfield.

In a press release, Landmarks’ founding director and curator Andrée Bober commented, “The success of this campaign was made possible by dozens of supporters who value our program and understand the beneficial role art plays in shaping our society. We are incredibly grateful to the Still Water Foundation and many others whose gifts will allow us to serve our audiences in more meaningful ways.”

Ellen Ray, executive director of the Still Water Foundation remarked, “The Still Water Foundation celebrates Landmarks’ commitment to making great works of art free and accessible to all. We are delighted that this endowment will impact generations of students, igniting a lifelong appreciation of the arts.”

Located on the UT Austin campus, Landmarks provides students and the local community with free access to important modern and contemporary sculptures and installations. To learn more about the organization and view its full collection online, visit the Landmarks website.