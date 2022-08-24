BOX 13 ArtSpace Announces Call for 2023 Proposals

BOX13 ArtSpace, an artist-run nonprofit organization in Houston’s East End that offers artists studio spaces and exhibition opportunities, has announced a call for 2023 exhibition proposals.

The call is open to artists and curators to submit ideas for exhibitions featuring experimental works that have not been shown in the Houston area. Proposals are for 6-8 week exhibition periods in either the Front or Back Gallery, both of which are on the organization’s first floor. While Box13 has two other exhibition areas — a Second Floor Gallery and a Window Gallery, proposals are not currently being accepted for these spaces.

Additionally, as a volunteer, artist-run space, BOX13 neither has staff to assist with artwork installation, nor budgets for shipping artwork and purchasing equipment. The organization is also unable to offer artists reimbursement for travel expenses.

Exhibition proposals are due by 11:59 pm on Thursday, September 15, 2022. Proposals will be reviewed by a committee of BOX13 member artists, and notifications will be sent by Saturday, October 15, 2022. Selected exhibitions will be scheduled between March and December 2023.

For more information about the proposal process and to submit your exhibition proposal, visit BOX13’s website.