Houston’s BOX13 ArtSpace Opens Call For Exhibition Proposals For 2022

BOX13 ArtSpace, an artist-run, non-profit space in Houston, is currently accepting exhibition proposals now through August 15th, 2021 for its 2022 season. BOX13 invites artists and curators to submit proposals for experimental works not previously shown in Houston. Works will be on view for six to eight-week exhibition periods. For dimensions and technical drawings of BOX13’s gallery spaces, click here: BOX 13 ArtSpace Gallery Dimension.

Artists can submit multiple proposals, but each must be submitted separately. Please email all materials to [email protected] with the subject line: “BOX 13 Exhibition Proposal for 2022.” Of note: BOX 13 is a volunteer organization and does not have staff nor a budget for expenses related to shipping work, purchasing equipment, or travel expenses, so please be prepared to install your own work or make arrangements for a proxy.

All exhibition proposals will be reviewed by a committee of BOX13 ArtSpace member artists. For a list of current member artists (including names familiar to Glasstire’s audience), please click here. Notifications will be sent by Friday, September 17, 2021. Selected exhibitions will be programmed January–December 2022.

****

BOX13 is an artist-run nonprofit committed to supporting the creation and advancement of experimental contemporary arts in Houston. The organization holds affordable studios for emerging and established artists, three exhibition spaces and an outdoor mural wall. In addition to providing space for artists to fulfill their visions, BOX13 promotes and encourages dialogue on current trends in the arts.