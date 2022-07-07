Artpace Announces Open Call for Texas-based Artists

Artpace, a San Antonio-based residency program, has announced its annual call for Texas artists.

Every year, Artpace hosts three residency cycles (spring, summer, and fall), each featuring a Texas artist, a national artist, and an international artist. Each residency will include two months of on-site production work and will be followed by a two-month exhibition of the completed work. Selected artists will receive a project budget of up to $10,000, as well as travel expenses, living accommodations, a stipend of $6,000, studio space, support from Artpace staff, and an essay written about their work.

Artpace’s Texas Open Call is the first step for the organization and its guest curators in identifying artists for its International Artist-in-Residence program, and the call also serves as a resource for curators participating in the organization’s Curatorial Residency program. The Curatorial Residency connects curators from around the world with Texas artists who are on the Texas Open Call shortlist. Studio visits with these artists will take place in 2023.

Gabriel Martinez, who participated in the Summer 2015 International Artist Residency, reflected on his experience to Glasstire: “Artpace is unlike any other residency. It’s focused and intense but also restorative. Its organizational model is progressive and inclusive. Crucially, Artpace brings local, national, and international thinkers together in Texas.”

This call is open to artists currently living and working in Texas, so long as the applicant has lived in the state for at least one year. Past Artspace artists residents may apply in order to have their applications reviewed by guest curators, but they are not eligible to participate in the residency program again.

Artpace is accepting applications through September 30, 2022. To learn more about the open call and to apply, visit the Artpace website.