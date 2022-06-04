The DoSeum is Accepting Applications for its Annual Artist-in-Residence Program

The DoSeum, an interactive children’s art museum in San Antonio, is accepting applications for their Sixth Annual Artist-in-Residence program (AIR). This program is a natural fit for the institution — children’s museums across Texas and beyond have long employed artists to create interactive and immersive environments as part of their exhibition strategy.

One artist will be chosen to work with The DoSeum staff to create an interactive installation of their work, which will be on display this fall. The selected artist will receive a $3,500 stipend and a budget of $13,000 for production. During the production process, the artist will have an opportunity to interact with museum visitors to prototype the installation.

Past AIR recipients include:

2021 – Kallie Cheves, Daniel Rivera, Randall Rudd, Linda Vivenza, and Robert Wurzbach & Emily Kinder

2020 – Sara Sudhoff

2019 – Amada Miller & Mark Menjivar

2018 – Calder Kamin and Gregorio Mannino

2017 – Richard Armendariz

To be eligible, artists must meet the following requirements provided by The DoSeum:

—Open to visual and multidisciplinary artists.

—Desire to work collaboratively with museum staff and the public to create works that step away from traditional models.

—Experience creating social engagement participatory works of art.

—Local and regional mid-career professional artists are encouraged to apply.

—Artists presently enrolled in post-secondary or graduate-level programs are encouraged to apply after completing studies.

—Chosen artists will need to pass a background check.

Applications are due Friday, June 17, 2022. To learn more about the program and to apply, visit the museum’s website.