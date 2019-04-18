Artists: Apply for the DoSeum Artist-In-Residence Program

The DoSeum, San Antonio’s children’s museum, has announced that it is now accepting applications for its 2019 artist-in-residence program. Started in 2016, the program commissions artists to create inventive and socially-engaged works that will inspire the museum’s visitors. The residency has so far hosted a few artists that are on the Texas scene’s radar: the program’s initial artist-in-residence was San Antonio-based artist Ricky Armendariz, followed by Calder Kamin and Gregorio Mannino.

Along with an exhibition, the artist selected for 2019 is expected to be present and involved with the museum and its community by offering workshops, performances, conversations, and other programming. In its call, The DoSeum offered some insight into the kind of projects it’s interested in:

“We are specifically looking for local and regional artists who are prepared to engage the public with experiences that explore our local culture, plan for our future, or explore the intersection of the arts and science. Previous artist residents have been selected by making proposals that simultaneously challenge them to explore new facets of their own work while incorporating meaningful experiences for guests.”

Though The DoSeum is based in San Antonio, both local an regional artists are encouraged to apply. The stipend for the program is $6,000, with an additional $10,000 offered as a project budget. Applications are due on May 31, 2019. The museum will also host three information sessions about the program: April 15, May 16, and May 21, all from 4:30-6 PM. See below for eligibility details.

Eligibility: Artists must meet these following requirements to be considered:

—Open to visual and multidisciplinary artists.

—A desire to work collaboratively with museum staff and the public to create works that step away from traditional models.

—Experience creating socially engaged, participatory works of art.

—Local and regional mid-career professional artists are encouraged to apply.

—Artists presently enrolled in post-secondary or graduate-level programs are encouraged to apply after completing studies.

—Chosen Artists will need to pass a background check.