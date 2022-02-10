Five-Minute Tours: Gil Rocha and Victor Calise Blanchard at Kirk Hopper Fine Art, Dallas

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

Gil Rocha and Victor Calise Blanchard at Kirk Hopper Fine Art, Dallas. Dates: January 8 – February 19, 2022.

Via Kirt Hopper Fine Art:

“At Kirk Hopper Fine Art, artists Gil Rocha (Laredo) and Victor Calise Blanchard (Houston) examine core issues that we are often reluctant to address. In the process, they challenge us to recognize something about ourselves and our border society. These artists work in radically different modes but share an activist stance: both reveal the mechanisms of power and vulnerability by literally and figuratively stripping away layers of aesthetic and behavioral pretension. At issue is the notion of skin—a membrane that wraps and protects us, but can just as easily be made vulnerable, as well as eroded and ravaged.”