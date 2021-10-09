Dallas Art Fair Announces 2021 Exhibitor List

The Dallas Art Fair has announced the exhibitor list for its upcoming 13th edition, which will take place at the Fashion Industry Gallery in downtown Dallas on November 11-14. This year’s fair will feature 58 local, national, and international exhibitors.

Some returning exhibitors include Conduit Gallery (Dallas), Erin Cluley Gallery (Dallas), Karma (New York), Morán Morán (Los Angeles), Night Gallery (Los Angeles), Nino Mier Gallery (Los Angeles), and Simon Lee Gallery (London, Hong Kong and New York). New exhibitors include Broadway (New York), Galerie Poggi (Paris), and PAO Projects (Dallas).

“We are so excited to be able to once again host the Dallas Art Fair. After such a long absence, our audience is eager for the energy of a live event, and this year’s participating galleries are bringing incredible work,” says Dallas Art Fair Director Kelly Cornell.

Full list of exhibitors is below:

12.26 (Dallas)

Albertz Benda (New York)

Anat Ebgi (Los Angeles)

Bastian Gallery (London)

Beatriz Esguerra Art (Bogotá, Miami)

Berry Campbell Gallery (New York)

Bienvenu Steinberg & Partner (New York)

Bill Arning Exhibitions (Houston)

Broadway Gallery (New York)

Conduit Gallery (Dallas)

County Gallery (Palm Beach)

Cris Worley Fine Arts (Dallas)

David B Smith Gallery (Denver)

Eduardo Secci Contemporary (Florence)

Erin Cluley Gallery (Dallas)

Galerie Blouin Division (Montréal)

Galeríe Poggi (Paris)

Galleri Urbane (Marfa + Dallas)

Half Gallery (New York)

Inman Gallery (Houston)

Jack Barrett Gallery (New York)

James Barron Art (Kent, CT)

JDJ I The Ice House (Garrison, NY)

Karma (New York)

Keijsers Koning (New York)

Liliana Bloch Gallery (Dallas)

Louis Stern Fine Art (Los Angeles)

Meliksetian I Briggs (Los Angeles)

Miles McEnery Gallery (New York)

Mimmo Scognamiglio Artecontemporanea (Milan)

Morán Morán (Los Angeles)

Morgan Lehman Gallery (New York)

Nicelle Beauchene Gallery (New York)

Night Gallery (Los Angeles)

Nino Mier Gallery (Los Angeles)

Oliver Francis Gallery (Dallas)

PAO Projects (Dallas)

Patel Brown (Toronto)

Ronchini Gallery (London)

Ruiz-Healy Art (New York)

RUSCHMAN (Chicago)

SAENGER GALERÍA (Mexico City)

Scott Miller Projects (Birmingham)

Sears-Peyton (New York)

Sicardi Ayers Bacino (Houston)

Simon Lee Gallery (London, Hong Kong, New York)

Sputnik Modern (Dallas)

Taubert Contemporary (Berlin)

Turner Carroll Gallery (Santa Fe)

Ulterior Gallery (New York)

Valley House Gallery & Sculpture Garden (Dallas)

Voloshyn Gallery (Kyiv)

William Campbell Contemporary (Ft. Worth)

William Shearburn Gallery (St. Louis)