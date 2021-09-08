Artpace 2023 Texas Open Call Closes September 30th

Artpace San Antonio, one of the foremost artist residencies in the nation, hosts its annual residency cycles three times a year, and each season includes one Texas artist, one national artist, and one international artist, all selected by guest curators from around the world. An Artpace residency includes travel expenses to and from San Antonio, a living stipend of $6,000, a production budget up to $10,000, a furnished apartment on site, and studio/exhibition space. Resident artists have access to fully equipped wood and metal workshops and a digital media studio. The eight-week residency culminates in a two-month exhibition of new work at Artpace.

Via Artpace:

“The Texas Open Call is Artpace’s primary resource for identifying artists who are interested in and eligible for participation in Artpace’s International Artist-in-Residence program and exhibitions, as well as studio visits by curators participating in Artpace’s Curatorial Residency program. Additionally, this list is a resource we share with prominent visiting directors, curators, and writers from organizations around the world who want to know more about Texas artists.”

Artists must have been living in Texas for at least one year at the time of application.

All Texas artists who meet the eligibility requirements will be reviewed by guest curators as well as Artpace staff. Studio visits will take place in 2022. Artpace is waiving application fees for the 2023 Texas Open Call to limit financial barriers and foster inclusivity. Please apply here.