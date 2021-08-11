Austin’ MASS Gallery Project Waltzes Across Texas With “Road Soda”

The art collective-run MASS Gallery of Austin will host the reception for Road Soda: A Texas Road Trip Traveling Exhibition on Saturday, September 11. Road Soda consists of work by Austin artists, and it’s all contained in a 20 x 20 x 20-inch FedEx box. The exhibition travels city to city, where “friends of MASS” take the work out of the box and install it outside a typical gallery setting, and then use disposable cameras to document the artwork in their installation. Curated by MASS Gallery members, Road Soda includes work by ten Austin artists: Claudia Aparicio Gamundi, Adrian Armstrong, Zoe Berg, Sev Coursen, Alex Diamond, Andie Flores, Alexis Mabry, Payton McGowen, Kevin Muñoz, and Ariel Spiegelman.

The exhibition is currently at East Lubbock Art House, with its founder Danielle Demetria East, who is photographing the works outside close to her home. The works spend about two weeks in each location. Previous hosts include Rigoberto Luna and Jenelle Esparza at Presa House Gallery in San Antonio; Dennis Nance at Galveston Arts Center and Nick Barbee from the Galveston Historical Foundation; and Tamara Johnson and Trey Burns at Sweet Pass Sculpture Park in Dallas.

For the upcoming reception, MASS will exhibit the art and photographs of its travels work in-situ in a 200-square-foot former office space (MASS’ larger space is currently unavailable). MASS member Jules Buck Jones states, “Without our gallery space this show is an example of the [organization] pivoting to a new model based on the realities and aftermath of the pandemic and rent increases.”

