MASS Seeks New Members To Join Its Collective

Want to be part of MASS? Now is the time. The art collective, which just relocated last year to a new gallery space on 705 Gunter Street in Austin, is looking for new members to join the team.

Founded in 2006, MASS is a collectively run nonprofit gallery and project space based in Austin. The collective consists of Austin’s rich community of artists, writers, musicians and educators, and MASS members jointly contribute to the daily operations and strategic planning of exhibitions, programming and events.

“We strive to provide a space where individual member’s skills can actively contribute to the co-creation of keeping MASS a vital space for engaging with a multiplicity of interests and acts of art making,” states MASS’s website.

Members’ obligations are to attend bi-monthly meetings; perform gallery sittings, usually 2-3 shifts per exhibit; dedicate roughly 20–40 hours a month to work, including meeting schedules, subcommittee meetings, gallery hours, strike/install, and cleaning; actively contribute to curatorial and exhibition maintenance duties; pay a $35 monthly fee; and act as MASS representative and liaison.

Prospective members can apply here. Application deadline is August 1, 2019.