40 Acres and a Mule: East Lubbock Art House Open Call

Danielle Demetria East, whose East Lubbock Art House project was reported on by Glasstire in early March, has launched its inaugural open call for the art space. According to East’s press release, 40 Acres and a Mule: Why East Lubbock Deserves Reparations is “a digital and in-print art exhibition that includes work representative of the socio-economic hardship and present cultural state in the Eastern portion of Lubbock, Texas.”

The open call, which ends at noon on May 31, seeks submissions that explore what reparations could look like for East Lubbock. The neighborhood is described as marginalized, with a predominantly black and brown resident demographic in an industrial, food-drought area. It has a rich cultural history.

Themes and concepts for the June 19 exhibition, which is open to all mediums, include (via the open call):

“Cotton, Dirt, Predominantly Black and Brown Neighborhoods, Juneteenth, Black Churches, Intergenerational Trauma, Revitalization Projects, Present-Day Segregation/Present-Day Segregated Schools, Food Droughts, The Effects of Pandemics on Impoverished and Marginalized Community, and What Reparations the City of Lubbock owes East Lubbock.”

To submit work for 40 Acres and a Mule: Why East Lubbock Deserves Reparations:

-Email 1-3 clear images or files (jpg, pdf, word doc, audio file, or link to video) to [email protected] (Artwork may be of any media or discipline, including 2D art, photographs of 3D art, poetry, essays, audio work, and links to videos or film).

-Include First Name and Last Name, Location/Place of Residence, and a short bio or artist statement.

East is one of two artists most recently awarded MASS’ Hotbox Residency (Austin), and will be doing the residency from her home/studio in Lubbock. East is also offering an artist residency at the East Lubbock Art House. For details and to apply for the House Party Quarantine Art Residency, please go here.

For more on the 40 Acres and a Mule open call, please visit the East Lubbock Art House here.