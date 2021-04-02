Notes From Your Events Editor: April 2021

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced that Texas would be rescinding all state mandates for masks on March 10, and that any business that wished to could reopen. It was a backhanded way of saying his constituents: “I’m sure you’ll figure it out.” Texas is its own region in the United States, mostly escaping the designations of “South,” “Southwest,” or “Midwest,” even though Texas gathers those geographic designations quite neatly. Texas gets to make its own rules — or flout them, apparently. But it’s a big state with a big population. The decisions and cultural trends that are made here matter, because they trickle into the greater national consciousness. Texas often call the shots that the rest of the country hears, like it or not.

I received my own literal shot on March 28, 2021, in Lufkin, Texas. The Dallas-Fort Worth metro area has been understocked and overbooked regarding vaccine availability, and so I drove three hours east with a friend to get our first dose of the Moderna shot. The chatty doctor administering the vaccine, also from Dallas, assured me that I could go home and live my life as normal. Following a second dose, my immunity to Covid-19 kicks in by mid-May.

Chatting with Dallas artist Jeff Gibbons at his studio about this Covid year away from society, he said: “We’re all professional waiters now.” Aside from the unintended pun about service work, it’s true that waiting is what many of us do now. Waiting on life to return, waiting on the government to make policy decisions, waiting on nature to take its course. Millions of people — including artists, service workers, and business leaders trying to figure out what we should do when no greater authority helps us navigate. When no strategy presents itself, the hope that one will surface feels like the “strategy.” That realization was sour a year ago, and it still feels that way today.

The takeaway here is responsibilization: the loading of large problems onto the unwitting people who didn’t cause them. Matters that should and could be addressed by the public sector (health, for one) have been dumped on us as individuals. Businesses must apply for loans from the government to assist their decimated bottom line. Citizens have to petition any of the myriad application portals to convince a pharmacy that you should be prioritized over someone else for a vaccine. (Texas has opened eligibility to all adults now, but those first weeks of vaccine rollout sure were confusing for most of us.) You have to navigate this storm using your own map that you have to draw yourself.

Artists know this intersection of self-reliance and survival. It’s a lot of roles to fill when you are your own manager, press agent, Human Resources, and accountant. Creating culture can be an occupation, but it’s one that is self-imposed. Artists are often their own advocates as they forge new strategies to create work in spite of a political gridlock that often forgets about them.

Here are some notes from the perspective of our Texas art calendar, looking at exhibitions and happenings from the previous month that navigate the rollercoaster of shutdowns and re-openings:

****