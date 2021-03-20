Images From “Ides of March” At Blind Alley Projects, Fort Worth

Beginning on Monday of last week, Fort Worth’s Blind Alley Projects launched Ides of March, “a collection, a gathering and possibly a conversation of a year bracketed by March 2020 and March 2021.” For the exhibition, through March 28, participants are encouraged to mail in, drop off, or email image-based responses to daily prompts.

The prompts have ranged from “How do you remember the moon?” and “What was your revolt? Where was your attention?” to “What were the pivot points?” and “What was sown?”

Below are some of the images submitted so far. To participate, please follow the instructions on Blind Alley’s website here.