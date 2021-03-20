Images From “Ides of March” At Blind Alley Projects, Fort Worth

by Christopher Blay March 20, 2021
FacebookTwitterEmail

Beginning on Monday of last week, Fort Worth’s Blind Alley Projects launched Ides of March, “a collection, a gathering and possibly a conversation of a year bracketed by March 2020 and March 2021.” For the exhibition, through March 28, participants are encouraged to mail in, drop off, or email image-based responses to daily prompts.

The prompts have ranged from “How do you remember the moon?” and “What was your revolt? Where was your attention?” to “What were the pivot points?” and “What was sown?”

Below are some of the images submitted so far. To participate, please follow the instructions on Blind Alley’s website here.

Blind Alley Projects Ides of March

Blind Alley Projects’ “Ides of March”

 

 

 

 

 

 

0 comment

You may also like

Top Five: May 7, 2020. Ways Artists Are...

May 7, 2020

Blind Alley Projects Presents the Work of Richard...

June 25, 2020

Fort Worth’s Blind Alley Projects Launches April 11...

April 10, 2020

Top Five: November 26, 2020

November 25, 2020

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: