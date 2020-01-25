Video Drive By: ‘Ripple’ by Havel + Ruck Projects

by Jennifer Battaglia January 25, 2020
The installation: Ripple by Havel + Ruck Projects, 2018 – present
The location: Cherryhurst House, Houston
Video and more below:

In 2018, the artist duo Havel Ruck Projects (Dan Havel and Dean Ruck), remade a Houston house into a series of ripples. Ripple was on view from February 23, 2018 through May 19, 2019, with an occasional public viewing during the summer of 2019. You can experience the immersive installation once more this Saturday, January 25, 2020 while the house hosts Abstract Poetry: A Light + Sound Experience by Pablo Giménez-Zapiola and Carlos Pozo.

Take Glasstire’s video tour of the Ripple house below.

 

 

