Just In Time For Halloween: Houston’s Cardboard Art Parade

Save your Amazon boxes and brush up on Wayne White — it’s time to get ready for Houston’s 2019 Cardboard Art Parade. Promoted by Houston experimental art and music space Super Happy Fun Land and arts promotion organization southmorehouse presents, the parade is set for Tuesday, October 29th from 7:00-10:00 PM. Organizers want you to bring your craziest creations in cardboard for the evening parade. Not to be confused with the Houston Art Car Parade, the online event details that you can decorate your “car, bike, (or) shopping cart,” and encourages lighting up your cardboard creation since the event is in the evening. For inspiration, you can read up on “Sumfest ‘82” which is described in Pete Gershon’s book Collision: The Contemporary Art Scene in Houston, 1972-1985.

Super Happy Fun Land is an event venue for experimental jazz, electronic music, documentary screenings, and outsider art located on Polk Street in Houston, Texas. Southmorehouse presents is a Houston arts promotion organization that puts on events like “Playa Pity Parties” for people who didn’t/can’t/don’t want to attend Burning Man.

You can keep up with event updates through the Cardboard Art Parade Facebook event page.