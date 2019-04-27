This and That: Menil Drawing Center + Princeton Transit Hall

“This and That” is an occasional series of paired observations. -Ed.

Today: Faddish Cladding

Sometimes it’s worthwhile to scroll to the end of an article just to see the pictures, even if you stop reading it. Case in point: this piece in the Philadelphia Inquirer about Wawa convenience stores ruining historic architecture in downtown Philadelphia. Scroll to the bottom and you happen upon this:

This is a convenience store on the Princeton campus, located in a transit center designed by Arizona-based architects Studio Rick Joy.

This reminded us an awful lot of the Menil Drawing Institute building in Houston. The MDI building was designed by Johnston Marklee, a Los Angeles-based architecture firm.

Both projects were completed in 2018. There’s no real point here other than to say that the extremely posh building for the Menil Drawing Institute closely resembles an extremely posh convenience store on the Princeton campus. Which is a kind of fun.

*************

No matter how original, innovative or crazy your idea, someone else is also working on that idea. Furthermore, they are using notation very similar to yours. – Bruce J. MacLennan